Marvel’s Echo Grapples With Kingpin’s Legacy in New Disney+ Synopsis

A new official synopsis for Marvel Studios‘ upcoming Disney+ original series Echo has surfaced online.

Marvel recently submitted Echo to the United States Copyright Office, complete with an official description for the Hawkeye spin-off’s first episode. “Marvel Studios presents ‘Echo’ in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) aka Kingpin,” it reads. “In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles.”

The copyright filing also lists Wednesday, January 10, 2024 as Echo Episode 1’s projected release date. This tracks with a recent report explaining that Echo had been delayed from Wednesday, November 29, 2023 to sometime in January 2024. That said, it’s currently unknown if January 10 will be the series’ final official premiere date.

Marvel Studios’ Echo spins out of Hawkeye

Alaqua Cox made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Maya Lopez/Echo in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye. That series ultimately revealed Maya’s mysterious “uncle” to be none other than Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Fisk from the MCU-adjacent Netflix original series Marvel’s Daredevil. While Maya seemingly killed Fisk in Hawkeye’s finale, D’Onofrio will once again return to star opposite Alaqua Cox in Maya’s solo series.

Additionally, Charlie Cox (no relation to Alaqua) is attached to reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Disney+’s Echo. Charlie Cox first played Matt Murdock in Netflix’s aforementioned Daredevil series. He subsequently reprised the role in the 2021 MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor’s most recent turn as the Man Without Fear came in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Notably, Echo is expected to set the stage for the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which once again stars Charlie Cox opposite D’Onofrio. (This connection is fitting, seeing as how the character of Echo actually originates from the Daredevil comic books.) Born Again was announced as a spring 2024 release, though this is likely to change.

In the meantime, Alaqua Cox, D’Onofrio, and Charlie Cox won’t be alone in Marvel Studios’ Echo this January. The Hawkeye spin-off also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon.

Marvel Studios’ Echo premieres on Disney+ in January 2024.