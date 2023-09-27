Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Clip Reveals Ramona’s Meta New Job

Netflix has revealed the first official clip from its upcoming animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which premieres this November.

The streaming giant dropped a sneak peek at its anticipated Scott Pilgrim anime during its DROP 01 virtual event. In the clip, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) presses Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza) for information regarding the mysterious new girl in town, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Through Julie, Scott learns Ramona’s name and occupation — the latter of which is slightly different in this new adaptation. In the original graphic novels and the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Ramona delivers packages for Amazon. In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, however, she delivers DVDs for Netflix (a nod to the streaming site’s origins as a DVD rental-by-mail service).

Check out the first clip from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below:

Later in the clip, Scott returns to his apartment to order a DVD from Netflix and wait for Ramona to deliver it. Scott’s roommate, Wallace Wells (Kieran Culkin), is thoroughly unamused throughout all of this. However, Wallace does recommend that Scott rent a movie starring his favorite actor, Lucas Lee (Chris Evans).

What is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off about?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off centers on the eponymous character, who begins dating Ramona and must defeat her seven evil exes in battle. Like the aforementioned 2010 film, the animated series adapts the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley. However, O’Malley clarified that Takes Off is not a one-to-one adaptation of the books, promising a fresh take with “[m]any fun surprises.”

That said, the Netflix series sees just about all the major cast members from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reprise their roles. In addition to Cera, Plaza, Winstead, Culkin, and Evans, the voice cast includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres Friday, November 17 on Netflix.