Scott Pilgrim Creator: Netflix Animated Series Won’t Be a Direct Adaptation

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World creator Bryan Lee O’Malley reveals that the Netflix animated series won’t be a one-to-one adaptation of his novels by design.

Posting on Instagram, the artist and writer responded to fans questioning whether the show will be a more faithful version of the story than Edgar Wright‘s cult-classic film. “I don’t know who needs to hear this but… It’s not the books,” O’Malley wrote. “I already wrote those and you read them anytime. The show is its own new thing in many ways. Do NOT expect a word-for-word remake. Many fun surprises to come.” The creator didn’t elaborate on what these changes to source material may entail.

Scott Free

The announcement that Netflix was adapting Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the title of which has been tweaked to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, was met with plenty of enthusiasm from fans. Excitement grew further when the streaming service confirmed that most of the cast of Wright’s beloved film would vocally reprise their roles while the director himself would serve as an executive producer. Returning actors include Michael Cera as the titular character as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Brie Larson and Envy Adams, Alison Pill and Kim Pine, and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers to name but a few.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World follows the titular character, a twenty-something high-school graduate with no goals or direction falling in love with a mysterious woman by the name of Ramona Flowers. While he’s initially smitten with her, his infatuation is pushed to the limit when he’s tasked with defeating her seven evil exes if he wants to continue dating her.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on Nov. 17.