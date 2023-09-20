The Scott Pilgrim Cast Didn’t Hesitate to Jump Into the Animated Series

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star Chris Evans was ready and willing to reprise his role for Netflix‘s upcoming animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and according to him, he wasn’t alone.

“[Scott Pilgrim]’s kind of created a little bit of a cult following,” Evans said in an interview with GQ breaking down his most iconic film characters. “That’s why we’re doing this animated series. And I’ve just never been a part of something where all [director] Edgar [Wright] had to do was say, ‘Hey, you guys want to do this?’ and it was a race to jump in, everyone, ‘Yes, of course! Of course, no brainer!’ So yeah, it’s a little family.”

Evans went into some depth about how much he loved the experience of filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, saying, “Leaving was heartbreaking. It truly was the first time I was like, ‘I mean, I can just hang out, guys, if you need me.’ You don’t want to miss a beat.” The complete cast apparently remains in touch: “Yeah, to this day, that email chain is still very active.”

Scott Pilgrim across different mediums

Released in 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a live-action film based on the Scott Pilgrim comic series written and illustrated by Bryan Lee O’Malley, first published in August 2004. The movie adaptation starred Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

The part that Evans will reprise for the animated series is Lucas Lee, a narcissistic skater who belongs to the league of Ramona’s “Evil Exes.” His co-stars listed above have all signed on, and O’Malley and Wright will also return as executive producers, alongside BenDavid Grabinski.

The eight-episode first season of Scott Pilgrim Takes off is scheduled to drop on Netflix on Friday, November 17 this year.