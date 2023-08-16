Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Release Date

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — Netflix‘s upcoming anime based on Bryan Lee O’Malley‘s series of Scott Pilgrim graphic novels — is officially set to drop this November.

Per Netflix, the eight-episode first season of Scott Pilgrim Takes off will arrive on Friday, November 17. The streaming giant has also released an official teaser trailer for the new series, highlighting Scott Pilgrim’s iconic characters, alt-rock musical sensibilities, and manga-esque aesthetic.

Check out the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gets the band back together

Written and illustrated by O’Malley, the Scott Pilgrim series originally ran for six graphic novels from August 2004 to July 2010. The books were previously adapted into the 2010 live-action feature film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright. O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski serve as the executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Wright is also attached to the series as an executive producer.

What’s more, just about all the major cast members from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reprise their respective roles for the animated Netflix series. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s returning cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features music by Anamanaguchi, which previously created the soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Science SARU serves as the show’s animation studio. The Tokyo-based Science SARU is perhaps best known for the hit anime series Devilman Crybaby. The studio also contributed two short films to Lucasfilm’s Disney+ anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres November 17 on Netflix.