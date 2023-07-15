The Sandman Season 2 Halts Filming Due to SAG Strike

The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman has confirmed that Season 2 of Netflix‘s adaptation is on pause due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Per Total Film, Gaiman made the announcement via a post to Bluesky Social. “SAG-AFTRA strike is on,” he wrote. “Sandman has stopped shooting completely, along with everything else that was squeaking by without writers. I hope that the AMPTP sees reason and gets back to the table with the actors and the writers. I have no reason at this point to think they will see reason.”

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike on Friday, July 14 after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down. The actors union is seeking better streaming residuals, greater regulation of self-tape auditions, and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence. This marks the first time Hollywood’s actors have been on strike since 1980. It also marks the first time the actors and writers have been on strike at the same time since 1960. The 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) began two months ago and is still ongoing.

The Sandman Season 2 started shooting in June

Based on the acclaimed DC comic book series of the same name written and co-created by Gaiman, The Sandman premiered on Netflix on Aug. 5, 2022. The first season initially consisted of 10 episodes. However, a two-part bonus episode subsequently dropped on Aug. 19. Netflix renewed the series for Season 2 in November. Production on the new season began in the United Kingdom last month. It’s unclear when the dispute between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will be resolved and shooting will be able to resume. Notably, the actors’ strike of 1980 lasted 95 days, from July 21 to Oct. 23.

The Sandman Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.