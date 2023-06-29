The Boys Season 4 Won’t Premiere Until After the Writers’ Strike

The Boys showrunner and writer Eric Kripke revealed that the fourth season’s release on Amazon Prime Video is entirely dependent upon how long the Writers Guild of America strike lasts.

In a post on Twitter, Kripke wrote, “[The Boys] update! 1) When [Season 4] drops depends on how long the [WGA] Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal!” The Writers Guild of America has been striking since May 2. At this time, there does not seem to be an end to the ongoing labor dispute in sight. Writers are striking for higher wages and mandatory staffing, among other things.

Check out Kripke’s tweet below:

2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8Z — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2023

While news of The Boys Season 4 being delayed may come as a disappointment to some fans, Kripke attempted to lessen the blow by revealing some “fun art” from the upcoming season, involving a cartoon depiction of superhero The Deep on a box of Choctopus Puffs. However, don’t expect to see the chocolatey cereal show up in Season 4 as Kripke mentioned that they “spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen.”

What Is The Boys?

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows the titular team who works against Vought International and its various corrupt and dangerous superheroes. The acclaimed superhero series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell.

In addition to The Boys Season 4, Prime Video is set to release the franchise’s first live-action spinoff, Gen V, which is set at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The upcoming spinoff will follow students as they train in Hunger Games-inspired competitions for a chance to be the next generation of Vought superheroes.

The first three seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video. Both The Boys Season 4 and Gen V are expected to premiere before the end of 2023.