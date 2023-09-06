Gen V Trailer Previews The Boys Spin-off’s Wild Side

A new Gen V trailer for the upcoming Prime Video spin-off of The Boys has been released, showing how wild the series will get.

What happens in the new Gen V trailer?

The new red band trailer shows both the violent and hormonal activities that take place at the show’s Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. From wide-reaching conspiracies to puppet mutilations, the video highlights how much danger the main cast will be in. The series premieres on Prime Video on Friday, September 29.

You can watch the newest Gen V trailer on YouTube below:

Set within the same universe as The Boys, Gen V follows group of young “heroes” as they train to become super at the Vought-sponsored Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Little is currently known about the show’s plot or characters but the first trailer confirms that fans of the franchise’s hyper-violence and crass comedy won’t be disappointed. Gen V is also expected to feature several stars from The Boys as Jessie T. Usher and Colby Minifie are confirmed to make an appearance as A-Train and Ashley Barrett, respectively. Jensen Ackles has suggested that his Captain America parody Soldier Boy will also show up but this has yet to be officially be confirmed.