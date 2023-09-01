Ke Huy Quan Featured in Loki Season 2 Poster

Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan’s TVA Agent role is front and center in the latest promotional poster for Loki Season 2.

Why is Ke Huy Quan on a McDonald’s poster for Loki Season 2?

Per Twitter user @PortalLoki, new images of animated Time Variance Authority posters were released as part of the Disney+ series’ retro McDonalds tie-in. Among the posters found inside the famed Golden Arch is a “Tech Tips with Miss Minutes” ad with a cartoon version of Quan’s character working in a laboratory. Additional images include other Miss Minute handbooks and a retro McDonald’s ad circa 1982.

Alguns pôsteres temáticos da TVA também estão em exposição na ativação Mc Donald’s x #LOKI ⏰?? pic.twitter.com/yVOn3ma6qE — Portal Loki BR | Fansite (@PortalLoki) August 30, 2023

Quan will be playing Ouroboros (aka OB), a tech specialist and archivist for the TVA who gets tasked by Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to help the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) as he is slipping through timelines. Loki Season 2 will be one of Quan’s first high-profile roles since his Oscar-winning performance in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had personally approached Quan about joining the series and officially announced him as part of the Loki cast at Disney’s D23 presentation in 2022.

The ’80s McDonald’s setting is one of many timelines that the God of Mischief and Mobius will be visiting in Loki Season 2. After the shocking finale of Season 1, Loki, alongside Mobius, QB, Hunter B-15, and others, must once again travel the multiverse in search of his variant Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, and Miss Minutes. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror variant, Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), on Earth in 1901 as seen in the post-credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The six-episode run of Loki Season 2 will begin on October 6 only on Disney+.