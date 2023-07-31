Loki Season 2 Trailer Introduces Ke Huy Quan into the MCU

The Loki Season 2 trailer for the highly anticipated return of the Disney + Marvel Cinematic Universe series has been released and gives us a look at Ke Huy Quan’s MCU debut. The series will premiere on the streamer on October 6, 2023.

Check out the Loki Season 2 trailer below:

Who stars in Loki?

The series stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Besides Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie are also set to appear in Season 2.

Fans last saw the God of Mischief during the Season 1 finale. In the episode, he found himself trapped in another alternate reality of the TVA, after parting ways with Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The duo will be replacing Kate Herron, who will still remain on the project as its producer.

Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.