Perry Sook, CEO of The CW parent Nexstar Media Group, recently addressed the ongoing writers and actors strikes, revealing that the labor impasse will result in the release windows for some scripted content, like Season 4 of Superman & Lois, being pushed back.

During a quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts (via Deadline), Sook confirmed that the strikes forced The CW to delay Superman & Lois, as well as Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming, which are all produced by minority stakeholders Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

“The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024,” Sook conceded about the four scripted shows, which were initially slated for the 2023-24 TV season.

Superman & Lois Season 4 gets cast shakeup

Superman & Lois wrapped up its most recent season on June 27, 2023. While there was initially some uncertainty surrounding the future of the fan-favorite Arrowverse-adjacent series, The CW eventually opted to renew Superman & Lois for a 10-episode fourth season.

However, Season 4 will feature a major cast reduction, with Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik no longer set to be series regulars on Superman & Lois. Instead, the actors will either be recurring or guest stars, depending on their availability next season.

Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, and Michael Bishop will remain main cast members, reprising their roles from previous seasons as Clark Kent/Superman, Lois Lane, Jordan Kent, and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Michael Cudlitz, who made his first appearance as iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor in Season 3, has been promoted to series regular status.

At this time, it is unknown when Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere on The CW. The first three seasons of the DC superhero drama series are available to stream on Max.