Michael Cudlitz Cast As Lex Luthor In Superman & Lois Season 3

Last month, Jon Cryer confirmed that he would not reprise his role as Lex Luthor for Superman & Lois season 3. Cryer originally played the role in Supergirl, and he made appearances in other Arrowverse shows as well. However, Superman & Lois takes place outside of the Arrowverse, which has opened the door for a Lex Luthor of its own. And via Entertainment Weekly, Michael Cudlitz has landed the coveted part of Superman’s nemesis.

Cudlitz is perhaps best known among genre fans for his role as Abraham Ford in The Walking Dead. He has also appeared in Clarice, The Kids Are Alright, and Southland, in addition to lending his voice to the animated series, Invincible. As a director, Cudlitz has helmed four episodes of TWD, and two episodes of the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

According to EW, this incarnation of Luthor maintains his public identity as “the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp.” But he is still “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with,” and he greatly feared by the criminal underworld. Luthor’s official character description also suggests that he will be drawn out of seclusion to get revenge on Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Given Lex’s importance to the Superman mythos as the Man of Steel’s greatest enemy, it’s likely that Cudlitz will be sticking around for a while. However, EW’s report didn’t specify how many episodes he is slated to appear in.

Superman & Lois season 3 will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, March 14.

