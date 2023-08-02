Ahead of Liam Hemsworth‘s debut as Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher producer Tomek Baginski wants fans to know that he really looks the part.

Per Express Online, Baginski briefly addressed the controversial recasting, noting that Hemsworth has already conducted costume tests for The Witcher. “One thing I can tell is I’ve already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup,” the producer stated. “And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome.” Fans are still in the dark regarding Hemsworth’s appearance as Geralt of Rivia as Netflix has yet to begin production on the show’s fourth season due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Fans Aren’t Happy About Cavill’s Departure

While Baginski may be optimistic about Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia, many fans have vocally disagreed with the move. Over the course of three seasons, the titular Witcher was played by Henry Cavill, himself an actor many believed was a poor fit for the part. Despite these initial reservations, fans warmed to his take on the character and expressed disappointment when Netflix announced that he was leaving the show after Season 3.

While it’s still largely unknown why Cavill opted to depart, rumors have claimed that he wasn’t pleased with how the series was adapting the work of Andrzej Sapkowski, who penned the novels on which the show is based. Others have claimed that he couldn’t commit to future seasons after making a deal with DC to return as Superman, an opportunity that ultimately fell flat when James Gunn and Peter Safran announced they were rebooting the DCU.

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher has earned mixed reviews from critics for its uneven story and occasionally clunky realization of Sapkowski’s dark fantasy world. Despite this, the series has garnered a passionate fanbase, many of whom have openly praised Cavill’s passion for the story and characters.

The Witcher Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.