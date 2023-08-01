New Loki Season 2 Poster Finds the God of Mischief Running in Circles

To coincide with the new trailer, Marvel Studios has released a new official poster for the upcoming second season of its Disney+ original series Loki.

The new Loki Season 2 poster follows a very similar theme as the last one, with multiple multiversal variants of the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) literally and figuratively running in circles. The poster features a number of other key characters as well — namely, Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Kang the Conqueror variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer OB (Ke Huy Quan).

Check out the new official poster for Loki Season 2 below:

How did Loki Season 1 end?

Loki initially premiered on Disney+ in June 2021. Season 1 ran for six episodes as part of Phase Four of the MCU. While the MCU’s main version of Loki perished in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the series centers on an alternate version of Hiddleston’s trickster god who escaped with the Tesseract during the events of 2012’s The Avengers. This draws the ire of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization that exists outside space and time, and has been tasked with preserving the Sacred Timeline.

Loki Season 1 concluded with Loki and the aforementioned Sylvie coming face-to-face with He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror and the mastermind behind the TVA. Sylvie kills He Who Remains, thus opening the floodgates on the multiverse. This directly set into motion the events of MCU films like 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Loki, meanwhile, was sent to a reality where his TVA allies no longer recognize him.

What to expect from Loki Season 2

MCU fans last saw Loki and the aforementioned Agent Mobius in the post-credits scene of this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The scene in question shows the two encountering the aforementioned Victor Timely in the year 1901.

Loki Season 2 will continue this plot thread when it debuts this October, through the new season’s official synopsis keeps details close to the vest. “The first season of ‘Loki’ is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA,” it reads.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+.