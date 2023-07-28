Loki Season 2 Poster Shows Tom Hiddleston Literally on the Clock

The first Loki Season 2 poster for the upcoming new season of the popular Disney+ series from Marvel Studios has been revealed.

What does the Loki Season 2 poster show?

In a tweet from the official Marvel Twitter account, the company revealed the new poster with the caption “T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2.” The poster itself has a number of Lokis — seemingly from different times — running around a clockface with Miss Minutes on it.

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6 stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Alongside Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie are also set to appear in Season 2.

Fans last saw the God of Mischief during the Season 1 finale. In the episode, he found himself trapped in another alternate reality of the TVA, after parting ways with Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The duo will be replacing Kate Herron, who will still remain on the project as its producer.

Loki Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.