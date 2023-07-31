Loki Season 2 Pictures Preview the MCU Series’ Return

A new batch of Loki Season 2 pictures from the upcoming return of the Disney+ Marvel series have been released, showing off some new and returning characters.

What do the Loki Season 2 pictures show?

The pictures feature Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, Hunter B-15, Judge Renslayer, and Ke Huy Quan’s O.B. The images arrived after the first Loki Season 2 trailer debuted earlier this morning.

“Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose,” reads the new season’s synopsis.

Check out the Loki Season 2 pictures below:

(Center): Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

(L-R): Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Ke Huy Quan as O.B. and Owen Wilson as Mobius

Ke Huy Quan as O.B.

(L-R): Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

(Center): Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6 and stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

Fans last saw the God of Mischief during the Season 1 finale. In the episode, he found himself trapped in another alternate reality of the TVA, after parting ways with Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The duo will be replacing Kate Herron, who will still remain on the project as its producer.

Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.