Who better to explain Ben Mendelsohn’s talent than his Secret Invasion costar, Samuel L. Jackson? In a new video from Marvel, Jackson highlights Mendelsohn’s range as an actor, along with his numerous talents off camera.

“Rarely am I gifted with a scene partner that glows with such talent as my co-lead in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion than Ben Mendelsohn,” Jackson says in the video. Jackson then compliments Mendelsohn’s ability to command “every scene he steps foot in,” calling him a “true master of the craft.” Jackson even points out Mendelsohn’s talents outside of acting, including archery and the cello.

There is a catch, however. Mendelsohn is expressing these compliments disguised as Jackson, channeling Talos’s ability to shapeshift. The real Jackson hilariously interrupts the video and kicks Mendelsohn out of the video.

Watch the comical video below.

Who is Involved in Secret Invasion?

Jackson and Mendelsohn star as Nicky Fury and Talos, respectively. Their mission is to stop a radical group of Skrulls from conquering Earth. Secret Invasion also features Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Dermot Mulroney, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

“Set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” the official synopsis reads. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion is created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Ali Selim. The first three episodes are available to stream on Disney+, with episode four premiering on July 12, 2023