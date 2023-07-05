(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Skeleton Crew Creator on Why Star Wars Show Takes Place in New Republic

By Noah Dominguez

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew co-creator Christopher Ford has explained why the upcoming Disney+ series take place during the New Republic era.

Skeleton Crew is set a few years after the events of the 1983 film Return of the Jedi. This places it in the same timeframe as fellow Disney+ series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. The upcoming Star Wars series centers on a group of children who get lost in the galaxy far, far away and must find their way home. According to Ford, this premise likely wouldn’t have worked in a show set during the Galactic Empire’s reign.

“For us, it was a great era because as much as the New Republic is trying to bring things back, it’s a kind of lawless, wild time,” Ford said in a video interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So, there’s kind of a lot of danger. If we had set it earlier, the kids would have, you know, maybe just met the Empire and just got– just shut down … So, this is more of a galaxy to get lost in.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere in 2023

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is created by Ford alongside MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. The series stars veteran actor Jude Law as a mysterious Jedi. Its cast also includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White.

While a premiere date has not yet been announced, Skeleton Crew is expected to arrive on Disney+ later this year — likely in either November or December. It would be the third live-action Star Wars series to hit the platform in 2023. The Mandalorian Season 3 ran from March to April, while the spinoff limited series Ahsoka is set to debut on Aug. 23.

Noah Dominguez
Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is a senior editor at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon who loves comic books, cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

Share article

Trending

Related

X