Jaleel White Confirms Star Wars Role During Edmonton Oilers Game

During an Edmonton Oilers NHL game, Jaleel White — known for his role as Steve Urkel in Family Matters — confirmed that he’s joined the Star Wars universe.

What Star Wars series is Jaleel White in?

While speaking on Sportsnet, White confirmed that he’ll be part of the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The actor described the daily makeup process he underwent and said that he’ll be playing a pirate.

“I’m actually going to be in a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law called Skeleton Crew,” White stated. “Yeah, it’s coming out in … November/December, and it’s part of the Star Wars universe. So that’s a big change for me, man. I had to do two hours of makeup every day. I get to play a pirate.”

You can see Jaleel White confirm his Star Wars role in the video below:

Never thought that Jaleel White would confirm that he’s in the Star Wars Universe while watching an Oilers Game @TRBpodcasts @StarWarsExplain pic.twitter.com/lsmefUfunc — x – Fifalasvegas17 (@fifalasvegas17) May 11, 2023

White is best known for his role as the iconic character Steve Urkel in the popular sitcom Family Matters. He also voiced Sonic the Hedgehog in various television shows, including Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic Underground.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford. The Disney+ series aims to capture the feeling of classic Amblin Entertainment movies and will take place after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The series will be led by Jude Law, who recently went more into detail about his mysterious character.