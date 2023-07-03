Netflix Daredevil Stuntman Slams She-Hulk: ‘They Turned Daredevil into a Cartoon’

Charlie Cox’s former stuntman Chris Brewster from Netflix’s Daredevil series is not happy with his depiction in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Who is Chris Brewster and why is he criticizing She-Hulk?

Speaking his mind on the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast, Brewster criticized how Marvel Studios handled the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in his guest spot on the Disney+ series. The stuntman had previously doubled for Cox for the original Daredevil Netflix series from 2015 to 2018, which was more driven by grounded stunt work due to the television budget of Marvel’s now-defunct TV division. Having not been asked back to double for Cox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brewster believes that the reliance on CGI to enhance Daredevil’s movements does more harm than good.

“I think that, now that the MCU has taken over the character, I think they are really, really hurting it,” Brewster said. “If you watch She-Hulk, they turned Daredevil into a cartoon. It’s all animated and it looks bad.”

Brewster goes on to say that while he thinks the CGI elevates the Man Without Fear’s abilities on the screen, it also takes away from what made Cox’s performance so appealing on the Netflix series. “You know, I love CG to enhance real movement, but if you don’t have any real movement, it just becomes a cartoon,” Brewster continued. “It’s just CG, there’s no weight to it. And what always made the action on Daredevil so good is it was visceral. You felt what Charlie was feeling, between his performance and being in there, in the action.”

Since the Netflix series ended in 2018, Cox was brought back to reprise his role as Matt Murdock in a cameo for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following his official return in the full costume for She-Hulk, Daredevil’s next MCU appearance will be in the Echo series coming to Disney+ on November 29. The series is set to reunite Cox with his Netflix Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio who played Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin.

In addition to Echo, Cox and D’Onofrio are set to star in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+. Production on the series is currently on pause due to the ongoing WGA strike. It is slated to premiere sometime in 2024.