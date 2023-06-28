The viewership for the first episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion has been released, and it’s not too promising. According to Samba TV, 994,000 households in the United States streamed Secret Invasion Episode 1 over the first five days on Disney+. Though higher than Ms. Marvel’s premiere at 775,000, Secret Invasion is the second-lowest premiere for an MCU series on Disney+.

Loki’s Season 1 premiere drew the highest number for an MCU show with 2.5 million. Moon Knight and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are tied for second at 1.8 million. The remaining MCU shows all premiered to a viewership of at least 1 million or greater.

Who is Involved in Secret Invasion?

Samuel L. Jackson headlines Secret Invasion as Nicky Fury. The ensemble cast features Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Killian Scott as Pagon, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

“Set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” the official synopsis reads. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Kyle Bradstreet created Secret Invasion, while Ali Selim directed every episode. Secret Invasion is the first series in Phase Five of the MCU. The first two episodes of Secret Invasion are now available to stream on Disney+.