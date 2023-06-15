Superman & Lois Cast Gets Major Shakeup Ahead of Season 4

The main cast of The CW’s Superman & Lois is going to look a little different when the beloved DC superhero drama returns for its fourth season.

Which actors won’t be back for Superman & Lois Season 4?

Deadline reports that Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik have all departed as series regulars ahead of Season 4. The massive casting overhaul is due to budget cuts, which was how the show was able to secure a fourth-season renewal from The CW. The hope is for all of the departing actors to recur or guest star next season, subject to their availability and interest.

The only returning main cast members will be Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, and Michael Bishop as Clark Kent / Superman, Lois Lane, Jordan Kent, and Jonathan Kent, respectively. However, Superman & Lois Season 4 will feature one new series regular: Michael Cudlitz, reprising his Season 3 guest star role as Lex Luthor. Cudlitz will make his debut as the iconic Superman villain in the upcoming Season 3 episode “Injustice,” which is set to air on The CW on June 20.

After months of uncertainty surrounding the future of Superman & Lois, the fan-favorite Arrowverse-adjacent series was renewed for a 10-episode fourth season by The CW in June 2023. At this time, it is unknown when the new season will premiere.

Superman & Lois was developed for television by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, who both executive produce the series alongside Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner. The show has received near-unanimous acclaim from both critics and fans of the Big Blue Boy Scout through its first three seasons.