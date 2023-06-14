Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson has spoken a bit about what viewers can expect from Nick Fury in the series.

While at the premiere for Marvel Studios‘ Secret Invasion, Jackson revealed that the series reveals things fans didn’t know about Fury and “the shadow world” that the character lived in.

“It’s great,” Jackson said. “We have an opportunity to find out who he is. Where does Nick Fury go when he actually leaves work? Who are the other people that he knows? Who are the other people that he knew in his past that he may need to call on to get some help. So we’re finding things out about Nick that we didn’t know [and] the shadow world that he lived in.”

Who is in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion is led by Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury. He will team up with Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as the pseudo-leader of the Skrulls, Talos. This marks Nick Fury’s first solo project in the MCU.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ now-adult daughter G’iah, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. It will also feature MCU vets Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin’s comic book series, Secret Invasion is executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, with Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim set as directors. The series debuts on Disney+ on June 21.