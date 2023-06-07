Superman & Lois Season 3 Video Previews the Second to Last Episode

A new Superman & Lois Season 3 video has been released, previewing the second last episode of The CW DC series’ latest season.

What is Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 about?

“Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz [The Walking Dead]) is set to be released from prison.”

Check out the Superman & Lois Season 3 video below:

The third season of Superman & Lois premiered on March 14, 2023. Earlier, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that the show was incredibly popular and would be continuing for the time being.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent. Following Jordan Elsass’ sudden exit, Jonathan Kent will now be played by Australian actor Michael Bishop (Spin) starting in the third season. The series also features Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons.

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It is executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.