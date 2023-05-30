Ironheart: Disney+ Series’ Theme Will Allegedly Be ‘Magic vs. Tech’

It sounds like the upcoming Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ironheart will primarily focus on the idea of magic vs. technology.

Insider @CanWeGetToast has reported that the theme of Ironheart will be “Magic vs Tech,” while the upcoming Armor Wars movie will focus more on “Stark Tech getting in the wrong hands in a world without Stark.”

This theme lines up with the inclusion of The Hood — a Marvel villain whose abilities come from a magic cloak that originally belonged to a Nisanti demon — especially since the villain, played in the series by Anthony Ramos, will reportedly be stealing tech for a famous Marvel demon.

Who is on the cast and crew of Ironheart?

Ironheart will be led by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), who will take on the role of Riri Williams. Joining Thorne are Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Lyric Ross (This is Us), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Shea Couleé (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Regan Aliyah, and GLOW alum Shakira Barrera.

Ironheart hails from head writer Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer). It’s being directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, with Ryan Coogler executive producing through his Proximity banner.

The genius titular hero made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrived in theaters last November.