Clark Gregg: ‘There’s Always a Chance’ I’d Reprise Phil Coulson in the MCU

After playing the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe character Agent Phil Coulson in numerous movies and shows, Clark Gregg has commented on whether he’d reprise the role in the future.

Did Clark Gregg say he’d play Phil Coulson again?

While speaking with The Cosmic Circus at Motor City Comic Con 2023, Gregg was asked if there’s any chance fans would see him reprise the role of Phil Coulson. The actor stated that “there’s always a chance,” then stated that the multiverse makes anything possible.

“There’s just always a chance that- I mean, you know, it’s a multiverse,” Gregg stated.

In the same interview, Gregg was asked about if Coulson, or a Skrull impersonating him, could appear in the upcoming Disney+ show Secret Invasion. The actor answered, “well, they’ve confirmed that he was a Skrull all along, haven’t they?” When told no, he responded that what made Coulson connect with fans was that the character was “very, very human.”

“Okay, maybe not. No, I don’t know. No, I think he was a real life person. I can barely keep track of all the things he became, or that he might show up as some other time. But I think he was, what made him, I don’t know what, stand out or connect with the fans was the fact that he was very, very human.”

Phil Coulson first appeared in 2008’s Iron Man as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. After appearing in further movies, the character was seemingly killed by Loki in The Avengers. Though the ABC television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would retcon this to show that Coulson was revived and embarked on further adventures with other agents, the canonicity of the series to the wider MCU has since been debated by fans.