Anthony Mackie Takes the Wheel in the New Twisted Metal Teaser

Before he suits back up as Marvel’s new Captain America, Anthony Mackie is visiting a different fictional universe this summer. Following yesterday’s poster reveal, Peacock has finally unleashed the first teaser for its long-awaited Twisted Metal adaptation. The preview boasts less than a minute of new footage. But aside from this, it also confirms the show’s July premiere date. You can check it out for yourself below.

Mackie headlines the series as John Doe, an amnesiac milkman who agrees to deliver a mysterious package across what’s left of the United States, hoping to finding a better life at the other end of the finish line. Reaching his destination won’t be easy, as the road is beset with a legion of psychopaths driving murder machines on wheels. Luckily, Mackie’s ride harbors a few tricks of its own. Armed with a glove box full of shotgun shells and a CD binder filled with ‘90s pop-rock mixtapes, he sets out on a perilous journey to complete his mission.

Fans of Sony’s original PlayStation games will also be happy to see the franchise’s best-known character, Sweet Tooth, make an appearance as well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the show will depict him with his signature flaming hair (likely in the interest of cutting costs). But we do get a faithful recreation of his vehicle-of-choice: an ice cream truck with a giant clown’s head on top, complete with a wicked smile that’s worthy of its famous owner.

Twisted Metal will premiere on Peacock on July 27.

