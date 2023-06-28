Anthony Mackie Addresses Jonathan Majors’ Arrest

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie opened up about fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jonathan Majors in the wake of his ongoing legal troubles.

What did Mackie say about the allegations against Majors?

In an exclusive interview with Inverse promoting his latest role in the upcoming Twisted Metal television series for Peacock, Mackie was asked about Majors’ arrest on March 25 in Manhattan, NY for assaulting his girlfriend. Majors has since denied the allegations. While Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the MCU, stopped short of expressing his personal opinions about Majors himself, he believes it is up to the legal system to determine the truth of the allegations against the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star.

“That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing,” Mackie said. “So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Mackie is one of the first MCU stars to address the allegations on Majors. The actor made his MCU debut as He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki on Disney+ in 2021. But it was his performance as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that earned universal praise, making him the biggest antagonist for the MCU since Thanos in the Infinity Saga. Marvel Studios’ plans for Kang were to carry his story over into Loki: Season 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Majors was on a career-high with his Quantumania performance as well as his role as Dame Anderson in Creed III. When Majors was arrested in March, however, he was dropped by his management company, his PR firm, and his U.S. Army promotional videos were pulled. As more allegations of abuse surfaced, reports suggest that Marvel Studios could be preparing to recast Kang with a new actor. Marvel has not commented about the status of Majors in the role.

Mackie’s Twisted Metal series hits Peacock on July 27. Additionally, he will make his next MCU appearance as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World set for release on July 26, 2024.