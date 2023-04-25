Grant Gustin Officially Done With His Work on The Flash

The Flash is still in the midst of its ninth and final season on The CW. However, Grant Gustin is officially done with his work on The Flash, as the star announced the completion of his final job for the show.

On his Instagram stories, Gustin posted a video walking out of his last ADR session for The Flash. ADR, or automated dialogue replacement, is when actors re-record their lines in post-production to improve the sound or cadence of dialogue. Gustin smiled before sharing a moment of gratitude with his 7.9 million followers.

“I just did my last ADR session for Flash ever,” Gustin said. “I’m officially done. Thank you to everybody.”

Grant just did his last adr session for The Flash EVER… He’s completely done… Fck. ?⚡️#TheFlash #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/JNKLf5AzMt — ⌁ || THE FLASH SEASON 9 || ⌁ (@superflashwest) April 24, 2023

Gustin previously posted a heartfelt goodbye back in March 2023 after filming wrapped. For Gustin, this journey began in September 2013 when the network announced he had been cast as Barry Allen for season 2 of Arrow. Gustin was supposed to appear in three episodes, with one serving as a backdoor pilot. However, it became a standalone pilot, and The CW ordered a first season. By the time the show ends, there will have been over 180 episodes across nine seasons in 10 years.

Only five episodes remain in The Flash, and the upcoming ninth episode marks the return of Arrow’s Stephen Amell as Green Arrow. Other actors set to return during the final run of episodes are David Ramsey as John Diggle, Keyinan Lonsdale as Kid Flash, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork.

The next episode of The Flash will air on Wednesday, April 26, on The CW.

