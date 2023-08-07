James Gunn Debunks Grant Gustin’s DCU Intro Amid Fan Speculation

Despite rampant speculation from fans, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Grant Gustin is not in the running to join the DC Universe.

Per ScreenRant, Gunn responded to a question on Threads about the future of the superhero franchise and Gustin’s potential involvement. When asked if fans could read anything into the fact that the filmmaker and writer recently followed the Barry Allen actor on Instagram, he quickly debunked rumors that an official casting announcement was imminent. “Grant was following me and I like him as an actor so we chatted a bit and I followed him back. Very simple!”

Gustin has largely made a name for himself by playing the Scarlet Speedster in The CW’s Arrowverse, a connected group of superhero shows consisting of Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Supergirl, and, of course, The Flash. Spanning nine seasons, Barry Allen’s sprawling saga came to a close in mid-2023 with Gustin hanging up his tights once and for all. Given the series’ conclusion, many are wondering whether the actor could make a return on the big screen, but DC Studios has yet to announce anything.

A New Flash for a New DCU

Gustin is a popular choice to replace Ezra Miller, the actor responsible for playing Barry Allen in the DCU since 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. A string of arrests and a myriad of criminal activities have resulted in significant pushback from fans who wish to see Miller recast, but it remains to be seen if the actor has a future in the DCU at all. Gunn himself has promised that many established DC actors will be recast for his reboot of the superhero franchise and Miller’s fate is currently unknown.

The CW’s The Flash is available to stream on Netflix.