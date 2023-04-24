Patti LuPone Says Agatha: Coven of Chaos Features More Singing

WandaVision kicked off Marvel Studios foray into television over two years ago, and its success is largely indebted to all the catchy theme songs that graced most of the episodes’ opening title sequences as well as “Agatha All Along,” which became the show’s breakout hit. And it sounds like even more of these earworms are on the way. As filming continues on Agatha: Coven of Chaos, we now have official confirmation that the upcoming spinoff will feature new tunes sung by Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and her titular band of Wiccans.

The news comes from Patti LuPone, who seems to be dropping spoilers left and right lately after revealing the identity of her character during an appearance on The View last week. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, LuPone — who can currently be seen as Joaquin Phoenix’s overbearing mother in Beau is Afraid — reiterated that she is playing Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch with the power of divination. However, she also teased the musical numbers that she and her fellow coven members will perform over the course of nine episodes.

“They do [sing], said LuPone. “Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.”

Before the MCU came along, the Lopezes were already Oscar-winning songwriters thanks to their work on Disney’s Frozen and Coco. But penning all seven of WandaVision’s opening credits songs gained them a whole new fanbase. Additionally, “Agatha All Along” netted the couple their first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Regardless, LuPone — a Tony Award-winning Broadway legend — had to get used to the idea of playing second fiddle to another vocalist.

“I said, ‘Listen, I don’t harmonize. I’ve always been a soprano. I’ve always been on the top line,’” recalled LuPone. “But it’s just been great fun. There’s no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Are you excited to hear more songs from the Lopezes when the show debuts?

