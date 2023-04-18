Patti LuPone is Playing Lilia Calderu in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

It looks like nobody at Marvel had the talk with Patti LuPone, because while appearing on The View this morning, she happily divulged which character she’s playing on Agatha: Coven of Chaos. LuPone’s casting was announced back in December, with rumors suggesting she would portray another witch opposite Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. And during the interview, LuPone confirmed that this was indeed the case.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world,” said LuPone (via EW). “I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body, raven hair.”

Lilia Calderu first appeared in Marvel’s comic book universe in Marvel Premiere #12 in 1973. Named after her mother, she also came from a long line of witches tasked with safeguarding the Book of Cagliostrio, a compendium of mystic knowledge that also includes passages of the Darkhold. In one memorable storyline, Baron Mordo seduced Lilia to get his hands on the book, which prompted her to team up with Doctor Strange in an effort to get it back.

LuPone went on to describe the MCU’s take on Lilia as “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.” But lucky for us, she didn’t stop there. She also revealed new details about some of her co-stars’ roles, which likely has a few Marvel producers wringing their hands as we speak.

“I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world,” added LuPone. “There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.

How do you feel about LuPone starring as Lilia Calderu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

