Star Trek: Picard Season 3 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Picard season 3!

When SHH reviewed Star Trek: Picard‘s final season a few months ago, Luke Y. Thompson said that “for the first time since First Contact, it feels like we have a really good Next Generation adventure on our hands.” And it was. This was not only a great TNG follow-up, it’s also the best Star Trek season that we’ve had in decades. Now that the season is over, it’s time for the Superhero Hype community to talk about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about Star Trek: Picard season 3.

There were a lot of impressive things about this season, but perhaps the most important part is that almost all of the TNG cast had big roles to play. It’s still Patrick Stewart’s show, so Jean-Luc Picard had the bulk of the spotlight. But William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Worf (Michael Dorn), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) all had strong developments of their own. Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) and Data (Brent Spiner) were only around for the later episodes, but they had some great scenes together and separately. The only TNG veteran who got shorted was Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). Fortunately she had her hero moment in the final episode.

Personally, I loved Michelle Forbes’ brief comeback as Ro Laren, and the absolutely devastating impact she had on Picard. Over the course of the episode, Picard was angry with Ro over her betrayal decades earlier, only to reconcile with her and lose her forever less than an hour later. That gave the story personal stakes even beyond Picard’s long-lost son.

Speaking of which, we need to talk about Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers). The idea of Picard and Beverly having a son seemed like a repeat of Kirk’s arc from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. However, it actually works here because the show actually gave Picard a chance to know his son in a way that Kirk never could with his son, David. It also helps that Jack was central to the overall story for the season, especially in the last two episodes.

If there’s never another TNG live-action story, this more than makes up for the downer way that Star Trek: Nemesis ended. It’s also the perfect setup for the proposed Star Trek: Legacy series, with a new Enterprise led by Seven (Jeri Ryan), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Jack, and Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut). It’s the Next Generation of the Next Generation. Paramount+ would be crazy not to keep that going with the same creative team.

Now it’s your turn! So leave your reviews for Star Trek: Picard season 3 and tell us what you think in the comment section below!

