New Superman & Lois Promo Reveals Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor

In the not-too-distant future, Michael Cudlitz will leave his mark on The CW’s DC Universe as the latest actor to embody Lex Luthor in live-action. Cudlitz’s take on Superman’s nemesis already has fans divided thanks to his beard-and-handlebar-mustache combo, a holdover from his days on The Walking Dead. But ahead of his big debut, The CW has released a new promo for Superman & Lois teasing the villain’s plans for Metropolis and the Man of Steel.

Fans learned earlier on in season 3 that in this universe, Lex was responsible for the murder of Boss Moxie, the founder and original leader of Intergang. However, the latest TV spot establishes that he’s spent almost 20 years behind bars for his crime, and he’s finally about to get released from Stryker’s Island. Within the new footage, Lois warns Clark that Lex will do just about anything to get revenge on those who wronged him. This likely includes Moxie’s son, Bruno Manheim, who took over as Intergang’s leader after his father’s death. And naturally, the series’ namesake power couple is at the top of his hit list as well.

You can check out the promo for the remainder of the season below.

Unfortunately, the new promo never fully shows us Luthor’s face. But it does include several shots of him in the slammer. And surprisingly, one of these clips shows Lex with a full head of hair, which he shaves off himself right before he gets out of jail. Simply put, this version of the character looks considerably more menacing than the one we got from Jon Cryer in earlier Arrowverse tales. In other words, Lois and Clark had better watch out.

Superman & Lois will return this Tuesday, April 25 at 8pm on The CW.

What do you think of this latest glimpse at Cudlitz as Lex Luthor? Let us know in the comment section below!

