Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Two New Directors

Kathryn Hahn’s next MCU outing as Agatha Harkness is finally about to get underway, and Marvel has revealed which directors have been tasked with capturing her character’s good side. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg have both signed on to helm multiple episodes of Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. They join head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, who is directing a few episodes of her own.

Monteiro recently directed two episodes of Netflix’s mega-successful Wednesday series. Before this, she worked with the streaming service on Brand New Cherry Flavor and also helmed several episodes of Showtime’s The Chi. Meanwhile, Goldberg is a veteran of Mayans M.C. and Raising Dion. In 2022, she directed episodes of Netflix’s short-lived Resident Evil series along with Peacock’s A Friend of the Family. But she has some experience with other shows based on comic book properties as well. Amazon Prime subscribers will soon get to see her work on The Boys’ upcoming spinoff, Gen V. Additionally, Goldberg helmed the pilot episode for Netflix’s abandoned Grendel adaptation.

Last fall, Hahn shared that Coven of Chaos would start filming in November, but she may have spoken too soon. This latest report indicates that production won’t actually begin until next Tuesday, January 17. As with other Marvel projects, the shoot will take place in Atlanta.

Coven of Chaos will presumably begin where WandaVision left off, with Hahn’s character trapped in her Westview persona, Agnes, before ultimately breaking free of Wanda Maximoff’s spell and causing havoc elsewhere in the MCU. Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp will both return as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones and Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart. Additionally, THR confirms that David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes are reprising their WandaVision roles as well.

Schaeffer is heading up Coven of Chaos’ writers room after previously serving the same role on WandaVision. Other cast members include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili.

Marvel hasn’t announced a premiere date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. But if filming starts next week, an early 2024 release seems like the safest bet.

