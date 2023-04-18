Lars Mikkelsen Teases Thrawn’s Agenda In Ahsoka

One of the best surprises out of Star Wars Celebration Europe was the news that Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn in the upcoming Star Wars series, Ahsoka. Mikkelsen had previously voiced Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels, where he first collaborated with Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni. While speaking with Collider, Mikkelsen not only praised Filoni’s writing on the Ahsoka series, but he teased that Thrawn’s agenda may not become apparent until the very end of the show.

“[Filoni’s] writing is very good,” said Mikkelsen. “It’s very strong. And all the characters have their own drive, and you will probably not know what’s it all about until that very last scene and I like that. I like that writing, that takes its audience so seriously, that you can see for yourself that we drag it right to the reveal. What was the whole thing about?”

Traditionally, Thrawn has always played the long game, and allowed himself to have short-term failures in the name of achieving the final victory in the end. He’s also a big believer in letting his enemies defeat themselves long before he strikes. Presumably Thrawn’s endgame is already in-progress, despite his remaining off-screen through the first three seasons of The Mandalorian.

Regardless of Thrawn’s agenda, we already know Filoni’s agenda. As announced at Celebration, Filoni is directing his own Star Wars movie with characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more. So it stands to reason that Thrawn’s big reveal will play into that cinematic crossover event.

