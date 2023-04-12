The Expanse’s Wes Chatham Joins Ahsoka as Thrawn’s Lieutenant

More than a year after The Expanse ended its six-season run on Amazon Prime, Wes Chatham has landed another big sci-fi project to fill his schedule. According to Deadline, Chatham is set to play a key supporting role on Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka series opposite Rosario Dawson this summer. Details are slim, but he will reportedly star as the right-hand man to the show’s primary antagonist, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Chatham starred as Amos Burton on The Expanse for all six of its seasons from 2015 until early 2022. Ahsoka will mark his first significant acting job since the show went off the air (although he recently showed up in an episode of NCIS: Hawaii that aired earlier this year). Viewers might also recognize Chatham from his role as Castor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 1 and Part 2. He also had a bit part in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2020.

It’s hard to speculate on the identity of Chatham’s Ahsoka character. But given his relationship to Thrawn, one possibility is Rukh, the Noghri assassin and the Grand Admiral’s personal bodyguard who first appeared in author Timothy Zahn’s Expanded Universe novel, Heir to the Empire, in 1991. Years later, Rukh showed up in Star Wars Rebels, where he was voiced by Warwick Davis. However, Chatham might also be playing a new lackey who was created specifically for the upcoming spinoff.

Fans got their first look at Ahsoka when Lucasfilm screened its first teaser trailer during last weekend’s Star Wars Celebration event. The studio also confirmed a number of other characters who will be appearing in the show. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Eman Esfandi will co-star as Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger, three other Rebels heroines making their live-action debuts.

David Tennant is also reprising his own voiceover role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Huyang. And most importantly, Lars Mikkelsen is starring as Thrawn himself after previously embodying the villain throughout Rebels’ last two seasons.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ this August.

Do you have any additional theories about Chatham’s character? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars Rebels

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.