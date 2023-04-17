Knuckles Series Begins Production, Paramount Reveals Full Cast

One of the breakout characters from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is finally ready for his close-up. After making his live-action debut in last year’s sequel, Knuckles the Echidna is getting a new spinoff series on Paramount+, and as of today, the show has started production in London. The studio (per Variety) has also announced a handful of supporting cast members, which include Sonic franchise mainstay Adam Pally and rapper/actor Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi).

Pally is returning as Wade Whipple, the deputy sheriff who works alongside James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski in the films. According to the official logline, the show will follow Knuckles (once again voiced by Idris Elba) as he takes Wade under his wing and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior. Mescudi, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor have all booked mystery recurring roles on the series. We can also expect guest appearances from Rory McCann (The Hound on Game of Thrones) and Tika Sumpter, the latter of whom is reprising her role as Tom’s wife, Maddie.

He’s only been training for this his entire life. Production has started on #Knuckles, the #SonicMovie spin-off series coming soon to @ParamountPlus. ?https://t.co/LsQAt8wTeJ pic.twitter.com/CP2GBaLq3H — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 17, 2023

Paramount confirmed that a Knuckles series was in the works in early 2022, almost two months before Sonic 2 hit theaters. In the film, Knuckles was introduced as the one who helped Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik escape from the mushroom planet. He joined the mad scientist in his search for the Master Emerald. But when Robotnik betrayed him near the end of the movie, Knuckles teamed up with Sonic and Tails to keep the villain from getting his hands on the gem. The character’s spinoff will take place after the events of Sonic 2, but before Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which bows on December 20, 2024.

As the clapboard reveals in the image above, Sonic director Jeff Fowler is helming Knuckles’ pilot episode, which was penned by head writer and executive producer John Whittington, a co-writer on Sonic 2, The Lego Batman Movie, and DC League of Super-Pets. Additional directors on the series include Brandon Trost (An American Pickle), Jorma Taccone (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Carol Banker (Titans), and Sonic VFX supervisor Ged Wright.

Paramount+ hasn’t announced a release date for Knuckles, but it seems likely to arrive before Sonic 3.

