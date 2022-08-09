Paramount Sets Sonic the Hedgehog 3 For Late 2024 Release

The future of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was secure even before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters earlier this year. Paramount Pictures ordered a second sequel in February, and now we know when to expect it. Paramount has formally announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20, 2024. That also happens to be the release date for 20th Century Studios’ Avatar 3. So Paramount is either betting that James Cameron’s second Avatar sequel won’t make its scheduled date, or the studio is hoping that Sonic 3 can be holiday counterprogramming.

Presumably Jeff Fowler will return to direct the next sequel after helming the first two Sonic films. However, Paramount has yet to confirm Fowler’s involvement. He is also developing a reboot of The Pink Panther which could affect his availability for this sequel.

It’s almost a sure bet that Ben Schwartz will be back as the voice of Sonic, alongside Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles. Also likely to return are the human main characters of the previous films: James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as his wife, Maddie. Regardless, we can’t be sure about Jim Carrey coming back as Dr. Robotnik. As much as he seems to enjoy playing the role, Carrey has openly said that he is retired from acting. But he could always change his mind.

There are also plans for Elba to headline a Knuckles spinoff series for Paramount+. But it’s unclear if that would debut before or after the next Sonic sequel.

