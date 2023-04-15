Moff Gideon Gets The Mandalorian’s Latest Character Poster

The Mandalorian season 3 has kept Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon off-screen for six out of the seven episodes to date. However, Gideon’s return heralds the Battle for Mandalore and a struggle to control the remnants of the Empire itself. With only one episode left this season, Moff Gideon was the natural choice to get his own Mandalorian character poster.

However, someone at Disney+ and Lucasfilm failed to notice a critical detail in the image below. Gideon is currently without his signature mustache on the show, which begs the question of how somebody missed that when pulling together this image. If there was ever a time for digitally erasing facial hair, this was it.

Regardless, Gideon has proven to have staying power on this show even though he’s been defeated in the season finale twice in a row. And if we’re being honest, his record is likely to drop to 0-3 unless he gets some kind of victory in the season 3 finale. Our prediction is that Gideon will escape with his life once again, but the fate of Mandalore itself will be decided soon.

The Mandalorian season 3 finale will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19.

What do you think about the Moff Gideon poster? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vol. 1: Season One Part One

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.