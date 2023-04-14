The Mandalorian Actor Teases Season 3 Finale Will “Hurt”

Warning: This article will include spoilers from The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7!

Things turned very dark on the latest episode of The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon made his heavily-teased return. Toward the end of the episode, the Mandalorian forces are ambushed by Gideon and his troops at the Great Forge, with Gideon capturing Mando. Bo-Katan was able to help her fellow Mandalorians escape. However, Paz Vizsla stayed behind to buy time for the retreat and was killed by Gideon’s Praetorian Guards. With one episode remaining, it may not be a happy ending as one of the show’s actors said The Mandalorian season 3 finale will “hurt.”

On his Instagram stories, Brendan Wayne, who serves as one of the body doubles for the titular Mandalorian, responded to a story that praised the episode. The user, Paul Marino, said he “can’t wait for next week.” And Wayne answered with a warning to fans to be careful about what they wish for.

“This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more… it might just hurt too much,” Wayne said.

Wayne’s cryptic message teases a grim conclusion for season 3. However, this contrasts with what Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni told Collider.

“They’ll have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there’s the moment you’re in it when you’re cheering and you feel satisfied,” said Filoni. “But then there’s a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened.”

The Mandalorian season 3 finale will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19.

What is going to happen in The Mandalorian season 3 finale? Share your predictions in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vol. 1: Season One Part One

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.