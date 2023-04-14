Andor Season 1 Gets a Peabody Award Nomination

In case anyone needed more proof that Andor is in a league of its own when it comes to Star Wars projects, you might want to take a look at this year’s Peabody Award nominees. The annual event’s Board of Jurors has shared the full list of TV, radio, and online programs that have a chance at being honored at this year’s ceremony. And Lucasfilm’s critically-acclaimed Rogue One spinoff just so happened to make the cut in the entertainment category.

The Peabodys typically recognize the “most compelling and empowering” stories released in a given year. Having said that, Andor’s appearance on the list is no minor achievement. The series is nominated alongside 16 other programs in the entertainment field. But although each of the event’s categories honors multiple titles, Andor still faces some tough competition. Other nominees include 2022 hits like Abbott Elementary, Pachinko, Our Flag Means Death, and Severance.

This year’s ceremony also appears to be breaking from tradition by nominating a trio of prior winners: Better Call Saul, Atlanta, and Reservation Dogs. But if Andor ends up winning a Peabody of its own, it will find itself in good company. Previous winners in the sci-fi genre include HBO’s Watchmen, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and Battlestar Galactica.

Andor has been recognized by several other awards ceremonies since its first season ended last fall. Over the past few months, the series and its headliner, Diego Luna, have earned nominations at the BAFTA Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards, to name just a few. It will also most likely be a contender at the Emmys later this year. In the meantime, filming continues on the show’s second and final season, which is expected to hit Disney+ in 2024.

This year’s Peabody winners will be announced on May 9, with an in-person ceremony scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on June 11. You can view the full list of nominees here.

Do you think Andor stands a chance at winning a Peabody Award next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

