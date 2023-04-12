Sam Meets Gizmo in Max’s Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Trailer

Gremlins fans have waited four long years to see how Sam Wing first encountered the adorable little Mogwai named Gizmo in a new animated prequel set decades before the 1984 film. However, the show’s premiere is finally in sight. WB just dropped the first trailer for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, showcasing its unique art style and confirming the series’ May release date.

Time will tell if the series—which was first placed into development back in 2019—was actually worth all the delays and setbacks. In the meantime, all we can do is celebrate the Mogwai’s triumphant return to screens for the first time since Gremlins 2: The New Batch arrived in 1990. Izaac Wang leads the voice cast as the voice of Sam, the future shopkeeper from the original movie, now a 10-year-old boy living in Shanghai in the 1920s. While visiting a street fair with his grandfather (James Hong), Sam meets Gizmo and is instantly smitten, despite repeated warnings that his new friend is far more dangerous than he looks. But once the danger hits a little too close to home, Sam takes it upon himself to return Gizmo to his family.

The show is clearly geared toward a younger audience, but Gremlins obsessives might not be able to turn away, especially since the character design for Gizmo makes him look as cute as possible. Joining Sam and Gizmo on their journey is Ellie (Gabrielle Green), a teenage street thief who helps them fend off all sorts of perils as they travel across the country and come face to face with a menagerie of creatures from Chinese folk tales.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut its 10-episode first season on Max on May 23.

