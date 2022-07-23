Gremlins Star Zach Galligan Lands a Guest Role in Secrets of the Mogwai

Today’s Comic-Con panel for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai didn’t reveal any new footage from the upcoming series or announce a release date on HBO Max. But the show’s producers did use the opportunity to share a handful of key details about the supporting cast. Specifically, they confirmed (via IGN) that original Gremlins star Zach Galligan is returning to the franchise in at least one episode of the animated prequel.

Gremlins marked Galligan’s feature film debut when it opened in 1984. He headlined the movie as Billy Peltzer, a hapless bank clerk who receives a Mogwai named Gizmo as a present. Billy soon discovers that this seemingly-harmless creature actually causes more trouble that he bargained for, and he winds up putting his whole town in grave danger. Galligan later reprised his role in the film’s sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which hit theaters in 1990. He also reunited with Gizmo in a Gremlins-themed Mountain Dew commercial in 2021.

Executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay and art director Tara Rueping brought Galligan onstage as a special guest during Secrets of the Mogwai’s Comic-Con presentation. Obviously, he isn’t playing Billy, since the new show takes place in 1920s Shanghai. But Galligan promised that the creators gave him a “cool character” to lend his voice to, and longtime Gremlins fans won’t be disappointed.

Galligan isn’t the only notable guest star on the series’ call sheet. The producers also announced that Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang will all have roles to play when Secrets of the Mogwai finally premieres. Unfortunately, they didn’t reveal any info about their characters. So for now, fans will have to settle for a new video message from Park, who lamented not being able to visit the con in person. You can check out what he had to say below.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

