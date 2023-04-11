Paramount+ Sets Live Screening Events For Star Trek: Picard Finale

Just over twenty years ago, the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation had their last appearance on the big screen in Star Trek: Nemesis. While Star Trek: Picard season 3 has brought the TNG cast back together, their final adventure was intended for television. However, it turns out that the cast is getting a big screen sendoff after all, thanks to a live-screening event of the Star Trek: Picard series finale on IMAX screens.

Via Variety, Paramount+ and CBS Studios are sponsoring the event, which will feature both the penultimate episode of the series, and the finale. The primary screening will be held in Los Angeles, which will also be the site of the post-screening Q&A with showrunner Terry Matalas and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Most of the cast will also be present, including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and LeVar Burton.

The rest of the participating IMAX theaters are located in New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Dallas. Fans in attendance will be given a “special final season poster” and “complimentary concessions.”

It should be noted that these are free screenings, but fans will have to sign up through a special site, which you can find here. Signups will begin on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00am PST/1pm EST. The actual screenings will be held on Wednesday, April 19, ahead of the series finale premiere on Thursday, April 20 on Paramount+.

Are you going to try to watch the Star Trek: Picard finale at this IMAX event? Let us know in the comment section below!

