Terry Matalas on the Latest Star Trek: Picard Cameo

Although Star Trek: Picard has primarily brought back characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation while facing the Changeling threat from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the most recent episodes have given Star Trek: Voyager its due. The Voyager itself was featured in episode 6’s starship museum, and episode 7 featured the return of Tim Russ as Tuvok, the former second officer of Voyager who is now a captain of his own ship. Or so we thought. In a new interview with Collider, Picard showrunner Terry Matalas spoke about Russ’ return and the reveal that Tuvok has been replaced by a Changeling.

“[Tuvok]’s the perfect character to do it with because he is a Vulcan,” said Matalas. “So, an is-he-or-isn’t-he is inherent in how he’s going to portray the character, and there’s something so juicy and delicious about the reveal being a smile for a Vulcan. They had a very special relationship, Tuvok and Seven. And I love a Vulcan, and as someone who worked on Voyager back in the day, Tim Russ is just a wonderful human being. So it was just the perfect opportunity for that.”

Within the scene, Jeri Ryan’s Seven tests her friend and mentor, Tuvok, to determine if he really is who he appears to be. However, the Changeling’s deception briefly manages to fool her.

“When the Voyager theme comes on, you drop your guard, you feel the swell of emotion, of reconnection,” said Matalas. “And then, what I love is Seven’s really clever, and she’s like, ‘I’m going to give this one more try. I need to be really sure it’s him. That’s, again, one more step into her being suitable for being a captain of a Starship is, ‘I’m not fully convinced,’ and then tries it one more time, and then that’s when she’s got him.”

While the fate of Tuvok is currently unknown, Russ has confirmed that he will appear in one more episode this season.

It was all top secret up till today. But my character, TUVOK will be appearing on two episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” starting today! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rDWNSZzGWZ — tim russ (@timruss2) March 30, 2023

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will continue this Thursday, April 6 on Paramount+.

Were you glad to see Tuvok again? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.