Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Will Get a Season 2

Dave Filoni may be the busiest man in the Star Wars universe. In addition to showrunning Ahsoka and producing other live-action shows, he’s also preparing to helm his own Star Wars movie as a cinematic event. And at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Filoni revealed that he isn’t leaving his roots in animation behind. At the end of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 15th anniversary panel, Filoni told that crowd that Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will get a second season.

“Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more,” said Filoni.

Beyond that, Filoni didn’t share any details about when the series will return, or which characters will be given the spotlight.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi consisted of six episodes, all of which ran under 20 minutes. Three of the episodes were focused on the rise of Ahsoka Tano, from her childhood, to her time with the Jedi, and finally her life on the run following Order 66. The other three episodes featured Count Dooku, first as a younger man who was disillusioned with the Jedi and the Old Republic, to his fall to the dark side and betrayal of the Jedi.

Knowing Filoni’s history, it’s likely that season 2 will also revisit The Clone Wars era in some way. Regardless, there is a strong chance that the focus could shift to characters from Star Wars Rebels, given their large roles in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Which characters do you want to see featured in Tales of the Jedi season 2? Share your picks in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Tales Of The Jedi Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.