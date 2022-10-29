Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There will be spoilers for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi in the comment section!

If you’ve been missing Star Wars: The Clone Wars then Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be what you’ve been waiting for. Earlier this week, Disney+ released all six episodes of the animated anthology, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Tales of the Jedi.

Clone Wars maven Dave Filoni created the series and wrote five out of the six episodes. Unsurprisingly, the anthology features very strong writing while charting the paths of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton). As Ahsoka rises in the Force and embraces the light, Dooku falls into darkness despite a genuine desire to fight corruption. The two characters never cross paths in these stories, and yet the shorts fill in some gaps from their respective backstories.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about these shorts is that they really recaptured The Clone Wars vibe. Returning cast members Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex), TC Carson (Mace Windu), and Phil LaMarr (Bail Organa) helped make that happen, as did composer Kevin Kiner and the animation team.

Ian McDiarmid also reprised his role as Darth Sidious, with Liam Neeson providing the voice of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. Neeson’s son, Micheál Richardson, portrayed a younger version of Qui-Gon in the second episode. Rounding out the primary cast were Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti Tano (Ahsoka’s mother), and Clancy Brown as a mystery villain.

Assuming you’ve seen all six episodes, share your reviews for Tales of the Jedi in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Tales Of The Jedi Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.