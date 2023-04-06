Nikolaj Coster-Waldau became a star thanks to his memorable turn as Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones. However, Coster-Waldau has not revisited Westeros since his departure. While speaking with EW, Coster-Waldau admitted he’s never watched an episode of the prequel series, House of the Dragon. Coster-Waldau did see the opening credits, but the similar theme song left him with more questions than answers.

“One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar,” Coster-Waldau said. “I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'”

Coster-Waldau will have to come to terms with the House of the Dragon theme song, because the series is not going away anytime soon. Season 2 is set to premiere next year, with a third and fourth likely to happen. His temporary decision to skip the prequel is not out of spite, however. The actor plans to watch the episodes all at once.

“I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it and then there’s the whole thing,” Coster-Waldau said. “But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

House of the Dragon season 2 begins production within the next few months. The season 2 premiere will occur sometime in the second half of 2024.

