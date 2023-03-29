After a successful first season of House of the Dragon which garnered record-breaking ratings for HBO, the Targaryen civil war will opt for fewer episodes in season 2. According to Deadline, House of the Dragon season 2 will be shorter than season 1 by two episodes. The episode count in season 2 will be eight, unlike the first season, which had 10.

The report states that fewer episodes reflect a long-term play as the network considers a season 3 renewal. Sources say that the original season 2 plan called for 10 episodes, but that slowly changed, with many citing Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent cost-cutting initiatives, such as canceling Batgirl, as a reason for the shorter season. However, an HBO spokesperson in the report said the smaller episode count was “story-driven.”

Showrunner Ryan Condal reportedly took a step back from crafting season 2 to help map out the future of the series. Condal has been working with author and executive producer George R.R. Martin to determine which storylines should be in season 2 and which plot points should be pushed to season 3.

How many seasons will House of the Dragon run? The report states that the House of the Dragon creative team imagined three or four seasons. Martin publicly stated on his blog that it will take four seasons to do “justice to the Dance of the Dragons.” Sources say that with season 3 on its way to being greenlit, season 4 is likely to happen, but that decision is still yet to be determined.

House of the Dragon season 2 is gearing up for production, as it’s expected to begin within the next few months. If that happens, season 2 will likely air sometime in the summer of 2024.

